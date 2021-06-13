Cancel
Sterling Heights, MI

Man leads police on chase from St. Clair Shores to Sterling Heights

By Kristyne E. Demske
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIR SHORES/STERLING HEIGHTS — A 41-year-old Sterling Heights man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase across Macomb County. According to the police report, a St. Clair Shores Police officer was stationed near Beverly Street at Jefferson Avenue at 9 p.m. May 20 when a red Toyota Corolla sped north on Jefferson Avenue at about 68 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver of the vehicle allegedly stuck his middle finger up at the police officer as he drove by. The officer was aware that a vehicle matching that description had been used in a retail fraud earlier in the day, so he began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Macomb County.

