Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Book review: 'Cheated' details another shameful chapter in baseball

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and the Colorful History of Sign Stealing" by Andy Martino (Doubleday) Just as Major League Baseball seemed to have emerged from the steroid scandal, revelations of the Houston Astros' electronic cheating scheme in 2017 and 2018 further sullied baseball's image. "Cheated: The...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Baseball Players#Major League Baseball#The Houston Astros#Red Sox#Intel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Even with a doubleheader, Monday is a very light slate. Speaking of doubleheaders, with several coming up over the next few weeks, it's worth refreshing the approach towards choosing pitchers and hitters from the participating teams. There isn't much to it for starting pitchers, other than their win potential increases a bit since there is less chance the bullpen squanders a win with fewer innings to cover. If you need saves or holds, picking up the primary setup man can pay dividends, since many teams don't like using their closer twice in the same day. Hitting is where it gets hairy, since you run the risk of streaming a batter only playing in one seven-inning affair. You want to select someone whose matchup is so enticing you don't care about losing an at-bat or two or a hitter very likely to start one game and at least appear in, if not start, the other.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Houston Astros vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 6/22/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (-160) Baltimore (+139) Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros (43-28, 1st in AL West) are headed to Oriole Park on Tuesday where they'll take on the Baltimore Orioles (23-48, 5th in AL East). The Orioles open this game at +139 while the Astros are coming in at -160. The total has been set at 9.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Zack Greinke and Jorge Lopez.
MLBbettingpros.com

Top 3 MLB Betting Picks for Monday, June 21st (2021)

We start a new week with just eight games on the Major League Baseball betting slate, but the action should entice bettors. Arguably this season’s greatest rivalry begins again for a three-game series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres clash after sweeping inferior opponents. And in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves will have a sense of urgency when facing the first-place New York Mets, who start their series with a doubleheader.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 20

Quite the offensive performance yesterday from the Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle as the two combined to hit five home runs on the day. For Mullins, this was his second straight two home run effort as he launched two bombs the day before. On the season he now has 13 home runs to go along with 12 stolen bases and a .323 batting average. He has a been a star fantasy play this season that went undrafted in nearly every league format. For Mountcastle, he entered the season with a lot of hype but got off to a slow start. That slow start is quickly coming to an end as he is now hitting .383 during the month of June with seven home runs following his three home run performance. On the season his average is up to .266 to go along with his 12 home runs and an OPS of .769. Hopefully you didn’t give up too early on the youngster.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 6/21/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 6/22/21

With 14 games on the docket tonight, we’ve got plenty of quality arms to choose from, but it’s another night where picking your favorite could be tricky. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros once again lead the way on offense, boasting the slate’s highest implied total for the second straight night. Our...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Tuesday, June 22nd

There were only six games available for us to play on Monday’s MLB DFS slate, making certain teams and pitchers extremely chalky. Playing DFS on chalky days can be risky, as it is tough to be contrarian with a limited number of games to choose from. Following a slate full of chalk, we now have a 14-game slate to decrypt on Tuesday, with plenty of marquee names taking the mound. During my early peek for Tuesday, the options are endless at multiple spots, so sit back and enjoy your first cup of coffee as I discuss who I’m liking on DraftKings.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 6/21

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBTexas Monthly

New Book Shows Astros Kept Cheating After 2018

Remember how offended former Astros manager A. J. Hinch pretended to be in 2019, when reporters asked him to respond to accusations that his team was cheating during the American League Championship Series against the Yankees?. “It’s a joke,” he said at one point in a rambling response that we...
Books & Literaturebuffalosportspage.com

Book Review: Bases to Bleachers

There’s only one way to start a discussion about Eric C. Gray’s book, “Bases to Bleachers” – with a story. When I was seven years old, my favorite baseball team was the Boston Red Sox. In the spring of 1963, the team decided to change managers. I may not have realized at that age that managerial changes happened with depressing regularity for the Red Sox in that era, but I contained some youthful optimism that a new manager would help the team win games. So I sent Johnny Pesky a letter that spring, wishing him well in his new job. Mom no doubt put a stamp on the envelope, and off the letter went.
MLBCNBC

MLB working to combat cheating after sticky baseballs become a concern

MLB officials plan to empower umpires to enforce rules about players using sticky substances on baseballs, and the league could explore increasing suspensions. It's the last thing Major League Baseball needs right now – another cheating situation. MLB has been in the headlines over the past few weeks surrounding sticky...
MLBwgnradio.com

Are pitchers cheating in baseball?

1983 AL Rookie of the Year, public and motivational speaker Ron Kittle joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss MLB’s latest cheating scandal that involves pitchers using foreign substances to improve performance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
MLBallfans.co

Getting a better grip for your cheating heart: The week in baseball

PITTSBURGH — Tyler Glasnow says he hurt his right elbow and forearm because he was no longer able to cheat as a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. Gerrit Cole says he’s no longer cheating, but he’d sure like to because it’s too hard to grip a baseball without the use of a foreign substance. Cole said that after pitching the Yankees to a 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday. In that game, Cole held the powerful Jays to two runs on four hits in eight innings.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

MLB details punishment for cheating pitchers

The main storyline of the 2021 MLB season has been pitchers allegedly cheating by doctoring the ball with foreign substances. The MLB has been collecting balls recently to get a feel for how many pitchers are coating the ball with foreign substances in order to gain an advantage. That information has led the league to detail specific punishments for cheating pitchers.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox fall to Astros, 7-3

Lance Lynn celebrated getting his 1,500th career strikeout by then getting pummeled by the Houston Astros, something that happened to him regularly when he pitched for Texas. The first time through the lineup went just fine, five strikeouts and one unearned run following a Yoán Moncada throwing error. But the second time through? Fuggedaboudit.