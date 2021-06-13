The Story Behind Testaccio’s Mezze Maniche al Sugo di Manzo
When Jacob Solomon returned to Chicago from New York last summer to help open Testaccio, a Roman-inspired restaurant, they had just two months before the city shut down restaurants due to COVID-19. “It was hard,” he recalls. “We didn’t know what was coming next.” But by the time the restaurant reopened in February, Solomon had done some heavy lifting on his menu—including one of the house specialties, the Mezze Maniche al Sugo di Manzo.www.lacucinaitaliana.com