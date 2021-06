Honestly, my favorite content in World of Warcraft used to be five-player dungeons, with raiding as a close second. This was when I was younger, had more free time, and could afford to sink an entire day into running Blackrock Depths or making attempts on Nefarian — but it sustained itself right up until Mists of Pandaria, and in general I still look at that content with fondness. Because I spent so much time tanking five-player content, it’s almost like an automatic thing for me — I can step back into tanking at a moment’s notice and I really enjoy doing so when I can with a bunch of friends.