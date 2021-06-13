Wyo4News Insights – Bob Spicer with the Sweetwater Shine Club

Join Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch as they work to make your life a little, or a lot, less boring!. BOB — Bob Lacey is a top-rated morning radio host, best-known as half of the on-air powerhouse team of Bob & Sheri, which is heard each weekday morning across America and in over 170 countries via Armed Forces Radio. Bob has a history of success, particularly with female audiences. His love of current pop culture trends always gives him something to talk about and even took him to TV as the national correspondent for a leading national entertainment program. He returned to morning radio at WBT-FM, Charlotte, to help turn the thenstruggling Mainstream AC (now, Hot AC WLNK, The Link) into a ratings’ winner. Bob and station management began their search for a female co-host. Bob was adamant that he didn’t want a sidekick… he wanted a true on-air partner. When he met Sheri Lynch, he knew right away they would make great radio together. He miraculously convinced management to take a chance on someone with no on-air experience (no small feat), and the duo skyrocketed. An early champion of equal pay for women, Bob insisted that Sheri’s salary match his. He pressured management, and, to this day, Bob and Sheri are compensated equally. That’s why women connect with Bob. He ‘gets it.’ And he doesn’t mind taking a few jabs on the chin for fun, either. Women know Bob is real, and they know the electric on-air chemistry he has with Sheri is genuine.