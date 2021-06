The biggest hit in the SUV world lately has been the Kia Telluride. The brand's first three-row SUV hit just the right design notes, as well as providing a premium look and feel to the segment for a great price. The fact that you can get a loaded one for the mid-$40,000 price range is remarkable, and it's been drawing customers away from the premium brands. Not content to stay complacent, Kia has given the Telluride a slight refresh for its third production year, namely in the form of a revised grille with the new Kia logo. But the changes are more than skin deep thanks to some upgrades.