Birdlife at the Fortescue River

Searching for your new forever home?? Look no further than this charming, spacious, ideally located west end home. It is on a corner lot, in lovely Sheffield Estates, and is conveniently nestled behind behind Hazelwood Elementary school, backing on a green belt. It is only minutes away from Bowring Park, Beaconsfield Junior High, Waterford Valley High and is also close to shopping, restaurants and hospitals. This property has the best of both worlds with the security of a friendly, closely knit neighbourhood while also maintaining an abundance of privacy provided by the tree lined, fully fenced back and side yards. Outside, this home boasts a beautiful landscape, a charming covered front veranda, a convenient attached garage, additional storage in the side yard shed, and new shingles. Inside, this house boasts an immaculate, freshly painted, spacious interior that is a warm, welcoming sanctuary. As soon as you step inside, it will be easy for you to picture yourself enjoying a coffee in front of the fireplace, reading a good book in the cozy den, or napping in one of three, large, upstairs bedrooms. You will be able to easily imagine yourself cooking and relaxing in the combination kitchen/family room, hosting celebrations in the formal living and dining rooms, or enjoying a great workout in the downstairs bonus space. It will be easy to see that this isnt just a house, it is truly a wonderful and inviting home. Dont miss out on the opportunity for a new start and make this beautiful, MUST SEE, and MOVE IN READY property your new forever home. The current COVID-19 guidelines must be followed.