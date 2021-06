One of the reasons that debt can be such a difficult financial issue to deal with is that those interest charges keep you making payments for a looooong time. A 30-year fixed rate mortgages strangles you exactly as long as it sounds – 30 ridiculous years. That’s 360 payments you need to make, which span the majority of your entire working life. That’s without any refinances, which people routinely do to renew their 30 years of commitment. For the average American, it’s not unheard of to be in debt for most of their life. Yikes! It certainly sounds scary. That’s why I wouldn’t blame you if you want to get rid of high interest debt. With these tips, you can likely lower your debt payments and eventually eliminate it altogether. However, it will take some work. Here’s what you can do to negotiate lower debt payments.