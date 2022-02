FTA between the US and the UK could benefit beef producers. US cattle producers would love to see the United Kingdom open up as an export market for US beef. British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce says she’s optimistic that the UK could become an export market for US beef. But, she says the first step is concluding a free trade agreement between the two countries. “We have been talking with the US Trade Representative about that and the USDA,” she says. “We are hopeful to be able to resume negotiations soon.”

