Apolonia Z. Cruz
Apolonia Z. Cruz, 95yr., resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away June 7, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx. DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5–7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas. Friday Morning Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial held at 10 a.m. Rev. Father Rafael Padilla will officiate… Interment will follow at JFK Cemetery in Martindale, Texas.