Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Jude Bellingham and backs him to play a big role for England

Jose Mourinho has heaped big praise on Jude Bellingham, saying that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder ‘has something of Frank Lampard about him’. Jude Bellingham is coming off an incredible debut season with Borussia Dortmund. The 17 year old made an immediate impact following his summer move from Birmingham City, and established himself as a vital player in the BVB starting XI as the season progressed. As a result of his excellent performances for the Black and Yellows, the midfielder was voted the VDV Newcomer of the Season by his fellow professionals in Germany.