Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers Players to Watch in 2021

By Tim Callahan
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 season is shaping up to be quite interesting for the Los Angeles Chargers. With hotshot quarterback Justin Herbert, a bolstered offensive line with new faces like 2020 All-Pro Center Corey Linsley and 2021 first-round pick left tackle Rashawn Slater, and a slew of defensive talents recovering from injuries like Joey Bosa and Derwin James, expectations are certainly high for first-year Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers, though unproven as a fully-healthy team, have a lot of talent to work with, with several players to keep an eye on this season. Here are some of the Chargers players to watch for 2021.

thegamehaus.com
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
950
Followers
6K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Indianapolis Colts#Florida State#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their AFC West slate in Week 4, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on the road. As per usual, the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Los Angeles Chargers twice in 2021. Last year, Las Vegas split wins with Los Angeles, with the loss coming when Derek Carr had to leave the game in the first quarter with a groin injury. Getting two wins rather than just the one is crucial if Las Vegas hopes to win the AFC West in 2021.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Ep. 16 – Los Angeles Chargers Free Safety Nasir Adderley Joins Chargers Unleashed

In this episode, Jake and Dan are joined by special guest Nasir Adderley (@NasirAdderley) to discuss the new-look Chargers defense, playing alongside Derwin James, Chargers coaching staff, lessons learned the past few years. Jake and Dan then go into some rapid-fire questions to help better get to know Nas off the field. You don’t want to miss this one – tune in!
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Los Angeles Chargers’ Jared Cook: Justin Herbert is a ‘smart quarterback’ and ‘he’s been on it’ learning the offense

Justin Herbert’s amazing rookie season in 2020 has resulted in heightened expectations for the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Chargers’ second-year quarterback has fueled a growing sense of optimism about the team’s prospects in 2021. Herbert has to learn a new offense under first-year head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, but the reports emerging from the Chargers’ OTAs during the past three weeks and this week’s mandatory minicamp regarding Herbert’s understanding the offense are very upbeat.
NFLaustinnews.net

Why the Chargers' New Defense Could Be 'a Big Boon' for Joey Bosa

The voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to recap last week's minicamp. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. Among the highlights with Smith:
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert opens up on working in new offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is getting some MVP buzz heading into his second NFL season. The former Oregon Ducks star made plenty of noise during his rookie season, and he’ll be working under a new coaching staff during his second campaign. The Chargers hired former Rams defensive coordinator...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

3 Different Players Are Recruiting Free Agent DE Melvin Ingram

After finishing up his four-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram is now an unrestricted free agent. Ingram remains on the open market, but with nine years of NFL experience and three Pro Bowl selections to his name, he’s one of the top players still available. As a result, a few prominent players from around the league have done their part in recruiting the talented pass rusher.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL’s COVID gauntlet, Tua Tagovailoa struggles and more

On Wednesday, the NFL released a memo detailing the experience for unvaccinated players compared to those who are. It’s going to shape the season. It’s every NFL player’s choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also the NFL and NFLPA’s choice to make their lives as difficult as possible. For...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans First-Round Pick Retires

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: according to...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Eagles Player Spotlight: Nick Mullens

The Eagles added another quarterback to their roster over the week, Nick Mullens signed with the Eagles. He is now the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. The other three quarterbacks are Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and Jamie Newman. The Eagles seem to be adding more depth to the quarterback position in order to have more choices going into the 2021 season. This article will provide insight on who Mullens is, what he has done in the NFL so far and how he can possibly provide help to the Eagles in 2021. This is another edition of the Eagles Player Spotlight on Nick Mullens.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Team Outlook: Still a Playmaker Away on Offense

The future of QB Justin Herbert lies in the hands of the Chargers’ new head coach Brandon Staley. He has been a fast move in the coaching ranks at the age of 38. His first pro job came in 2017 for the Bears as a linebackers coach. Staley had success last season running the Rams’ defense, which paved the way for his promotion. He has four years of coaching experience.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Van Jefferson will be a breakout player for the Los Angeles Rams

As we get closer to the 2021 NFL season, fans are hopeful that their favorite team is progressing and getting ready to try and win the Super Bowl. But, of course, it takes an entire roster to win a Super Bowl, and there is usually a player that comes out of nowhere for a team and plays a significant role in a team being successful. In 2021, one player that fits this description perfectly is former Florida Gators and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.
NFLfox4kc.com

Patrick Mahomes called Chiefs coach Bieniemy his best friend on the team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite undeniable chemistry between several key players on the Chiefs, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that coach Eric Bieniemy is his true best friend when he was forced to pick. Video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs shows Travis Kelce interviewing Patrick Mahomes. The video was...