Los Angeles Chargers Players to Watch in 2021
The 2021 season is shaping up to be quite interesting for the Los Angeles Chargers. With hotshot quarterback Justin Herbert, a bolstered offensive line with new faces like 2020 All-Pro Center Corey Linsley and 2021 first-round pick left tackle Rashawn Slater, and a slew of defensive talents recovering from injuries like Joey Bosa and Derwin James, expectations are certainly high for first-year Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers, though unproven as a fully-healthy team, have a lot of talent to work with, with several players to keep an eye on this season. Here are some of the Chargers players to watch for 2021.thegamehaus.com