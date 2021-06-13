Los Angeles Chargers Players to Watch in 2021

The Eagles added another quarterback to their roster over the week, Nick Mullens signed with the Eagles. He is now the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. The other three quarterbacks are Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and Jamie Newman. The Eagles seem to be adding more depth to the quarterback position in order to have more choices going into the 2021 season. This article will provide insight on who Mullens is, what he has done in the NFL so far and how he can possibly provide help to the Eagles in 2021. This is another edition of the Eagles Player Spotlight on Nick Mullens.