The Knicks’ Offseason Plans: Will It Be A Summer to Fuggedabout?
The Knicks had an unexpectedly stellar season on the backs of Julius Randle, R. J. Barrett and company. How can James Dolan and the front office to follow it up?. The biggest priority for the Knicks this season is to keep that youthful core of Barrett, Toppin, Robinson and Quickley together for the foreseeable future. With an average age of just 22, this posse of young guns will hit their prime in five to six years, leaving them plenty of time to develop around each other.thegamehaus.com