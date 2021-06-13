All-state baseball

Baseball coaches from around the state have released the Kansas high school baseball all-state teams for the 2021 season. Pitcher—Michael Uhler, sr., Lawrence Free State; Carson Liggett, sr., Blue Valley; Ty Blecha, sr., SM Northwest; Brady Beverman, sr., Olathe South. Closer—Kasey Crawford, so., Olathe West. Catcher—Alex Birge, sr., Olathe West; Carsan Malan, sr., Blue Valley West. First base—Brock Howard, jr., Washburn Rural. Second base—Hunter Vondemkamp, sr., Washburn Rural. Third base—Corbin Bassham, jr., Olathe South. Shortstop—Hayden Dyer, sr., Gardner Edgerton. Outfield—Grant Strong, sr., Olathe East; Josh Holmes, sr., SM West; Chase Jans, sr., Blue Valley; Tate Gillen, sr., Blue Valley. Utility—Carlos Vasquez, sr., Lawrence; Jake Sawyer, sr., Blue Valley West. Designated hitter—Bryan Bartles, sr., Olathe West. Pitcher of the Year—Carson Liggett, sr., Blue Valley. Player of the Year—Grant Strong, sr., Olathe East. Coach of the Year—Tony Scardino, Blue Valley.