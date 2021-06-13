Rewatching The X-Files? Here's an exciting way to do it in 2021

After revealing its crew last week, Star Trek: Prodigy has released several new photos showing off some of the strange new worlds that the crew will be visiting. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released four new photos from Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming CG-animated Star Trek kids show. The photos reveal a varied group of locations that this unusual new crew will presumably visit during their first season's worth of adventures. You can see those photos, as well as the previously released photos of some of the show's main characters -- Gwyn, Rok-Tahk, and Dal -- below. The series is currently in production to debut exclusively on Paramout+ later this year.