The concept of uniform dressing is nothing novel. Some tech entrepreneurs reach for the same sneakers and T-shirt every morning. For some fashion designers, it's black, tailored separates on repeat, even when the clothing on their runways look quite different. But in the case of groundbreaking creative forces whose careers don't squarely fit one description, it's only natural we're seeing all new ways to style oneself for a busy day on the go that requires all your productive energy. SHAVONE is a very unique example of this. Not only does the L.A.-based multi-hyphenate span the worlds of tech, fashion, and music, her personal style breaks away from traditional uniform dressing while still prioritizing the elements of 9-to-5 (or maybe closer to 7-to-9) practicality, functionality, and beauty.

