When you see election results on the Spectrum News app or NY1.com, it’s important to know that the data you'll see on Primary Night, June 22, will largely not be complete due to the city’s new ranked-choice voting system. That night, we will only receive in-person, first-choice votes. New York City’s Board of Elections won’t start ranked-choice counting until June 29. Absentee and affidavit ballots won’t begin to be counted until July 6. To win outright on Primary Night, a candidate needs to get more than 50% of the first-choice vote. As a result, most races won’t be called, except for Manhattan district attorney, which does not use ranked-choice voting because it’s technically a state office, which doesn’t employ the system in its elections.