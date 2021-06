College football's off season causes all of us to look into issues that we don't have time to examine during the season and mainly deal with why something should be happening (and isn't) or why something happened in the past (and how certain parties would be affected if it didn't). For Texas A&M and Texas, this usually means discussing why the two former Thanskgiving night rivals currently aren't playing and why it's unlikely that they'll be playing in the foreseeable future.