Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Demand from the U. S. government to release information about Antarctica snakes

thepetitionsite.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years, the U. S. government has denied the existence of snakes in Antarctica. The U. S. government for many years also denied the existence of UFOs. Now that finally the truth is out and the government has agreed to release the information about UFOs (and possibly free the aliens they are holding in Area 51, it is time to take the next step: release the information about Antarctica snakes.

www.thepetitionsite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#Antarctica#The U#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Astronomyfreenews.live

The largest comet in history is flying towards the center of the Solar System: it’s almost a planet

Astronomers have discovered an object that is about to approach the Sun. Its orbit is 600,000 years old. Scientists recently identified the 2014 UN271 object by analyzing Dark Energy Survey data from 2014 to 2018. Recall that the Dark Energy Survey is an astronomical survey in the visible and near-infrared regions of the spectrum, which aims to study the dynamics of the expansion of the Universe and the growth of its large-scale structure.
Hawaii Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Nasa sends squid to space from Hawaii for research.

Nasa sends squid to space from Hawaii for research. As part of a project, dozens of newborn squid from Hawaii were flown into space. The juvenile Hawaiian bobtail squid were nurtured at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory before being launched into space on a SpaceX resupply trip to the International Space Station earlier this month.
Agriculturesgtreport.com

WATER WARS about to go kinetic in America as farmers targeted by “terrorist” state governments that are deliberately collapsing civilization

As Mac Slavo writes at SHTFplan.com, “Farmers in the United States have reached a breaking point.” The governments of California and Oregon are deliberately depriving farmers access to the critical water resources they need to grow crops, even when those resources are readily available. The problem isn’t “drought,” it turns...
AstronomyLong Beach Press-Telegram

JPL scientists say high-altitude balloons may be used to study Venus

PASADENA — Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said today they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons — like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago — to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus.
Labor Issuescitizensjournal.us

‘End The Punitive System’: Civil Rights Groups Demand Government Action To Stop Amazon’s Surveillance Of Workers

A coalition of 35 civil rights groups and labor unions wrote to lawmakers Monday urging them to take action to stop Amazon’s “dangerous and punitive” worker surveillance. The groups blamed Amazon’s system of tracking and surveilling its workers on increasing numbers of injuries at the trillion-dollar company’s warehouses, according to...
mymodernmet.com

Learn All About Antarctica’s First Flag Called ‘True South’ [Interview]

Flags are powerful forms of design. They help people feel connected to their identity and to their beliefs. They also help to articulate what makes a place so special. Though Antarctica is certainly a special place, it had no official flag to represent it for all these years. American Journalist Evan Townsend has worked to change that with a project called True South. Townsend and his team have designed an official flag for Antarctica that they hope will help raise awareness for the continent and its uncertain future.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Sacrificed Goats NOT Satanism Say New Mexico Officials

The carcasses of over 15 goats and sheep, some of them decapitated and drained of blood, were found in the desert in Northeast El Paso near Dyer and Railroad Drive. Of course, a lot of people would associated such a find with satanic rituals. That’s what one Texas game warden thought.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Nightmare Has Arrived: An Aircraft Carrier Armed with F-35 Fighters in the Pacific

Last week, U.S. Navy units assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 began operations in the Hawaiian Island Operating Area and integrated with U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard units. In addition to the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW 2), Destroyer Squadron 1 including the guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Dewey (DDG 105) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).
Educationlatestnewspost.com

Japan gov to investigate country’s Confucius Institutes

The education ministry will prepare questions by the end of the year on Confucius Institute funding, participants and whether they have any influence on research at universities. Confucius Institutes are currently hosted at 14 institutions across the country. Their establishment does not require government approval. “There are growing efforts to...
AstronomyKTSA

Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica

Newly-calved iceberg A-76 was captured by satellites by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. The European Space Agency compares its size to the Spanish island Majorca. European Space Agency. A massive slab of ice, roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times larger, has sheared off from Antarctica and floated...
ScienceThe Jewish Press

Baseless Israel Bashing Permeates Science, Medicine, and Education Unions

Until recently, the hard sciences proved impregnable to political propaganda and to Soviet-style boycotts and censorship. Not anymore. From college campuses to medical and mental health professionals, people whose careers are rooted in inquiry and fact are falling over each other to condemn Israel for last month’s defensive war against Hamas – and in dreadfully uniform language.
Middle EastPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Eerie 'Well From Hell' in Yemen Leaves Officials Scratching Their Heads

A curious and rather eerie chasm, dubbed the 'Well from Hell,' continues to baffle authorities in Yemen despite being in existence for centuries. The peculiar pit, which is located in the country's Al-Mahra near the border with Oman, reportedly measures nearly 98 feet in diameter, however its depth is actually a mystery. "We've never reached the bottom of this well," explained Salah Babhair, an official with Al-Mahra's geological survey and mineral resources authority, "as there's little oxygen and no ventilation." As such, experts can only guess how deep the hole might be with estimates ranging from around 300 feet up to approximately 800 feet.
Societyredressonline.com

US Zionist academics align themselves with the power of a proven apartheid state, Israel

The growing divide in the United States between Zionists and supporters of Palestinian rights has led to pronounced tensions in academia. Much has been said about increasing pro-Palestinian student protests as well as the activities of pro-Israel boards of governors, presidents, deans, etc. The latter try to guard their campuses from pro-Palestinian faculty, student clubs, invited speakers and the like.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

A coronavirus outbreak hit a Florida government building. Two people are dead but a vaccinated employee wasn't infected

(CNN) — Two people are dead and four of their coworkers were hospitalized after a Covid-19 outbreak swept through a government building in Manatee County, Florida. The outbreak began in the IT department, according to Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes, who is also an epidemiologist. Another person who worked on the same floor but in a different department also tested positive for coronavirus last week.