Demand from the U. S. government to release information about Antarctica snakes
For many years, the U. S. government has denied the existence of snakes in Antarctica. The U. S. government for many years also denied the existence of UFOs. Now that finally the truth is out and the government has agreed to release the information about UFOs (and possibly free the aliens they are holding in Area 51, it is time to take the next step: release the information about Antarctica snakes.www.thepetitionsite.com