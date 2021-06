We love our cats more than anything, which means we want them to stay happy and healthy for as long as possible. That means keeping their teeth strong, their coats shiny, and their eyes bright. To do that, it's important to choose the right food. There's a lot that goes into it, but the most important part of finding the right one is to keep it as close to their natural diet as possible. Having the right nutrition will go far in keeping your feline friend full of energy and ready for their long naps and hours of play. Your cat is important to us, too, which is why we've created this list of the best natural cat foods to help you keep them feisty for years to come.