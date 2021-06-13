Cancel
Celebrations

National Sewing Machine Day: History, Facts And Quotes

By Meera Suresh
IBTimes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For most of us, an image of a woman stoically engaged in needlework is just another overused movie trope. But there was a time when stitching a pair of trousers took over four days, and women spent most of their daylight hours sewing clothes for themselves and their families by hand. For the same reason, the invention of the sewing machine, which brought about a revolutionary change in people's lives, is celebrated each year on June 13.

