Vegasodds NBA ​Picks: Bet Suns on the Spread to Finish Denver in 4

By Ryan Knuppel
vegasodds.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suns are on the verge of sweeping the Nuggets from the West semis. Phoenix has a perfectly balanced offense, all that because of Chris Paul. Nikola Jokic won the MVP award, setting numerous records, but he can’t go alone against Phoenix. Suns vs Nuggets Schedule. Where: Ball Arena, Denver,...

The Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 1, flushing the Nuggets away 122-105. The Suns ended the third quarter on a 25-7 run and that was followed up with a time-defying fourth-quarter surge from Chris Paul, whose shoulder seems to be ailing pretty well. Phoenix has proven it is here to stay, and if the Nuggets want any chance of winning this series, they will have to lock down on defense as Phoenix has just been doing whatever it wants offensively. Denver is by no means in a must-win scenario, but stealing one in Phoenix would be massive for its confidence when the Nuggets return home. All eyes will be on Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 MVP, who had an average game to his standards, to see how he and the rest of the Nuggets respond to that decisive Suns’ win. In order for Denver to remain competitive and have a chance at winning, they will have to avoid huge runs and buckle down on defense. Game 1 presented a whole bunch of open looks for the Suns, and Phoenix can only hope that continues. For all odds movement and the full matchup history of these two teams, visit the Denver Nuggets At Phoenix Suns Matchup Page.
