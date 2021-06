Salted Egg Crab is a Singaporean hawker dish prepared with large mud crabs lightly dusted on tapioca flour, deep fried then cooked in spiced salted egg yolk sauce. To eat this, you have to crack the shells, probably get wounded in the process, pick those crab meat in hard to reach places, suck them out and end up with one tablespoon of meat, yes it is hard to eat and it is messy but people still love this Singaporean dish. How far would you go to eat a delicious dish? I love crabs but I rarely eat them because first it can get really expensive and they are a pain to eat but with this dish we have today we placed an exception because the sauce alone of this dish is already worthy on its own.