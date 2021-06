Every small business owner dreams of the day when the brand they’ve been working so hard to build is everything they’ve could have ever imagined and more. Whether it’s finding the perfect branding colors or learning to craft the ideal copy for emails, in the beginning you may find yourself tweaking things along the way until you get it just right. If you want to stand out from your competition, finding your brand identity is a great way to leave a lasting impression on your potential audience or customers—ensuring they choose you over your competitors.