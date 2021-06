The Toronto Raptors will almost certainly be without their team-leading scorer Pascal Siakam for at least the first few weeks of next season. Siakam, who put up 21.4 points per game for the Dinos this past season, missed the final four games. He sat out the final stretch of the season after suffering the shoulder injury on May 8th against the Memphis Grizzlies. The torn labrum was obviously much more serious than the team originally characterized it as a strain.