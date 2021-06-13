Cancel
Opinion:The stakes in domestic abuse cases are dire and often dangerous

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subtle shift in legal lingo seeped its way into some courthouses in recent years, throwing a veil of obfuscation over a toxic threat to justice. Litigants who cannot afford a lawyer in civil procedures, including victims of domestic violence desperate for restraining orders that might protect them from abusive partners, are now often called “self-represented.” That’s a misnomer. In fact, they are unrepresented — they have no legal right to court-appointed counsel — and the consequences may be deadly.

