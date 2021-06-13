Cancel
Haiti’s ‘descent into hell’ will only accelerate without proper elections

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS SPRING, the Catholic Church in Haiti warned that the country is in the throes of a “descent into hell.” Any suspicion that the church’s analysis was tinged with hyperbole has been dispelled by events since then. And without much more concerted help and pressure from Washington and other influential parties, the spiral of suffering and dysfunction in Haiti, the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation, will surely accelerate.

Worldarcamax.com

As Haiti's political crisis worsens, pressure builds for CARICOM to step in

Unless Haiti's crippling political impasse is resolved and dialogue takes place between its warring political factions, the outlook for presidential and long overdue legislative and municipal elections happening this year will be grim, a group of experts with the 15-member Caribbean Community regional bloc has concluded. In a confidential report...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

International criticism of Nicaragua crackdown grows

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — International criticism of Nicaragua's government grew on Tuesday after another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council signed onto a statement expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights. Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights,...
POTUSWashington Post

Haiti’s difficult elections

The June 14 editorial “Haiti’s ‘descent into hell,’ ” which urged that elections go forward in Haiti despite the chaotic situation there, seemed to put ritual democracy ahead of real democracy. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has no credibility, as demonstrated by the massive protests against his rule by decree, his questionable...
PoliticsHarvard Health

IHRC Issues Statement on Haiti’s Constitutional Referendum

The International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard Law School, NYU’s Global Justice Clinic, and the Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic at Yale Law School issued a statement on June 8, 2021, calling on the U.S. government to heed civil society’s demand and cancel the planned constitutional referendum in Haiti. The referendum, which will ask Haitian people to vote “yes” or “no” on a new Constitution, is illegal. It is the most recent, bold effort by President Jovenel Moïse to consolidate power and comes on the heels of dozens of presidential decrees that undermine checks on the executive. Haitian civil society has widely denounced the referendum, noting its illegality and emphasizing the impossibility of holding a vote under the current administration. International actors are increasingly recognizing the illegitimacy of the referendum, and the danger to democracy that it poses. However, continued technical support and provision of aid to the government of Haiti to hold elections means that international actors, including the United States government, are tacitly supporting the unconstitutional vote. With long experience working in solidarity with Haitian civil society, and building off our February statement, the clinics urge the U.S. government to urgently and publicly call to cancel the referendum.
ImmigrationClick2Houston.com

Haitians in Mexico see bleak choices as they seek protection

CIUDAD JUAREZ – Adrián is trying to settle in to his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and mother was killed in Haiti. He will go anywhere but home. “Why do they send us back to Haiti?” he said outside a cheap Mexican hotel blocks from the border with El Paso, Texas, where he was living with his wife and about 20 other Haitians last month. "We don't have anything there. There's no security. ... I need a solution to not be sent back to my country.”
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections. Human Rights Watch planned to release a report Tuesday detailing the politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of nearly 20...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Reshuffle or Election Only Options Left for Montenegrin Government

A crisis in relations between Montenegro’s prime minister and some of the lawmakers he depends on has reached boiling point. Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic may have rejected a call to draft party leaders into his technocrat cabinet, but without some kind of government reshuffle the country faces a snap election, analysts say.
WorldForbes

Data Illustrates Magnitude Of Haiti’s Kidnap-For-Ransom Crisis

Haiti is in the midst of a kidnapping crisis of considerable proportions. Since 2020, kidnapping-for-ransom has increased at a consistent pace in the country. Control Risks has been tracking this crime since 1975 and maintains the world’s largest commercial database of kidnaps-for-ransom. Our records show that during the first quarter of 2021, kidnaps-for-ransom increased by over 150% compared to the same period in 2020.
PoliticsTennessee Tribune

Nicaraguan Authorities Jail Opposition Leaders, Pave Way For Ortega’s Reelection

Five months before Nicaragua’s general election, all signs point to Ortega retaining control. He might run for a third term, or his regime could still run the government. Daniel Ortega (La Libertad) has been Nicaragua’s president twice: from 1985 through 1990 and 2007 to the present time. Between 1981 and 1994, he was part of the Government Junta of National Reconstruction, which officially governed the country from July 1979 to January 1985.
PoliticsIBTimes

Timeline: Nicaragua's Authoritarian Slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. Miguel Mora was the 17th major opposition figure to have been held this month, with two more rounded up on Monday. Several hundred people have been behind bars since anti-government protests...
Politicsnews784.com

Peru Reaches One Week Without Declaring President-Elect

As part of a maneuver to generate political uncertainty, far-right Keiko Fujimori insists on denouncing the existence of alleged fraud. However, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) has counted 99.93 percent of the polling stations and determined the existence of some 70,000 votes in favor of Castillo. So far,...
Worldinsightcrime.org

Haiti's Mighty G9 Gang Alliance Tries to Keep it Together

An alliance of Haitian gangs, known as G9, may be at risk as two of its founding members have fought bitterly in Port-au-Prince in recent weeks, threatening to bring further chaos to the city's poorest neighborhoods. Since early June, one of Port-au-Prince's largest gangs, Grand Ravine, has launched an attack...
Politicsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Nicaragua Political Arrests Lead Argentina, Mexico to Recall Envoys

BBC- Argentina and Mexico have recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua following the latest in a series of high-profile political arrests. A joint statement said the envoys would return to their capitals for talks about the Nicaraguan government’s “worrying” actions recently. It came after another potential presidential candidate was detained. Journalist...
Electionsnewsverses.com

Election routs left, proper and centre | La Stampa – Italy

Disenchantment with politics has gained the day, La Stampa laments:. “Abstention from voting has been confirmed as a structural evil within the land of the yellow vests (who did not exit to vote yesterday, not even for Marine Le Pen). And the few who did go to the polls behaved in a different way than anticipated. The Rassemblement Nationwide, Le Pen’s occasion, was anticipating to triumph however solely got here first within the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur area. … For Emmanuel Macron’s occasion La République en Marche, it was a catastrophe. Surprisingly, the candidates of the Republicans, the traditional neo-Gaullist proper, whom many pundits anticipated would fail, have been those who prevailed.”