Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘NCIS’ Actor Summed Up His ‘Obsessive’ Approach with Story About a Trip to Germany

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emvZ8_0aSuI8Uo00

When preparing for a role, actors tend to use all kinds of tactics to become an expert of their character. That’s why NCIS actor David McCallum, who plays the beloved character, Dr. “Ducky” Mallard, admits his approach to acting can be a bit obsessive.

‘NCIS’ Actor Raised on Diligence

Prior to his role with NCIS, David McCallum grew up in a Scottish household that prioritized music and tenacity. His mother was a cellist, and his father, David McCallum, Sr., was a renowned concert violinist who led the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Father was unique in that his hands were really the centre [sic] of his life, and keeping his hands safe and in perfect condition was paramount,” McCallum recalls in an interview with The Scotsman. “He would practise [sic] his violin incessantly, so we had the sound of the music throughout the house all the time.”

McCallum even admits that the role of music in their household was almost mandatory. The NCIS actor reports that his father would ponder which instrument his son should take up as his profession.

“Here am I six or seven years old, and he’s choosing my profession,” McCallum says with a laugh.

However, a stage of a different kind would pique the young Scotsman’s interest instead. Around the age of eight, McCallum made his first acting appearance at a local production of Shakespeare’s King John as The Little Prince. His performance was so convincing that the future TV star received a standing ovation.

“And I said: ‘Hey, hey, hey, this is kinda cool,'” McCallum told The Scotsman. “I don’t know if I consciously thought it, but I had found the place I wanted to be: on a stage, with the lights and make-up and the people. I’m exactly the same to this day; the feeling has never left.”

McCallum’s Acting Methods Today

From that moment on a small stage, McCallum has since built a strong reputation for himself on screen. His most career-defining roles range from the defiant prisoner of war, Flight Lieutenant Simon Carter on the 1970’s British drama, Colditz, to the quirky medical examiner on NCIS today.

It is because of McCallum’s dedication to the role off-screen that enables him to fulfill such a variety of characters. Even for moments on set that he doesn’t like, the NCIS actor always takes a strategic approach.

For his character on Colditz, McCallum prepared for the show by drawing from past personal experience in the British military as well as actual visits to the German prison.

“I am known for being somewhat obsessive,” McCallum admits, “but I felt it important to go to Leipzig.”

Likewise, the NCIS actor’s preparation for a pathologist character was just as serious. In order to better understand Dr. Mallard’s findings, McCallum trained under the Los Angeles Chief Pathologist and can even perform actual autopsies off-camera.

On his extensive character research, Callum reflects, “My study of the last few years has been one of the most exciting things that’s ever happened to me. To hold a heart or have it held in front of you, and be shown the actual arteries on the outside, and see how tiny they are and how easy it would be to clog them!”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ncis#Prisoner Of War#Ncis#Scottish#Scotsman#Flight#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Roger Howarth Opens up About His New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Viewers were shocked when Franco was killed off and surprised that Roger Howarth wasn’t leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL but returning as another character. And though fan speculation ran the gamut, the actor made his comeback in the May 27 episode as a brand-new character, a doctor named Austin! “I was straight-up terrified, 100 percent,” Howarth admitted to Soap Opera Digest of taking on a new role. “Excited and pleased and grateful — I love what I do and I was glad to get back to it — but there’s a certain amount of nervous energy that showed up.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Garth Brooks Headed For ‘Death Sentence’ After Constant Yo-Yo Dieting?

Country music star Garth Brooks may have “Friends in Low Places,” but that list doesn’t include the tabloids. One outlet is accusing Brooks of experiencing health concerns after years of yo-yo dieting. Gossip Cop investigates the reports. Fluctuating Weight Causing Health Problems?. The National Enquirer alleged that the country music...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Wayne’s Son Ethan Reveals ‘Unique’ Detail About ‘Big Jake’ Film He Starred in With His Dad

John Wayne wore something he’s never worn before in the movie, ‘Big Jake.’. If you haven’t already heard INSP is hosting “Duke Days of May”, a month-long John Wayne movie marathon. Every weekend, the channel plays movies starring the Duke. Viewers can tune in for chances to win prizes while watching. And John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, even provides fun trivia about his father during commercial breaks. Tonight, the channel is airing the popular film, “Big Jake.” To promote the film, the channel shared a video clip with Ethan sharing some fun trivia about his father’s costume in the film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Says His ‘Marriage Wouldn’t Have Survived’ When He Was Doing ’Magnum P.I.’: Here’s Why

Have you ever wondered how actors balance their work life and their life at home? Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck once gave fans an insight into just that. Selleck has been a household name for decades. He has starred on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods since 2010. On the show, Selleck portrays Frank Reagan — the Police Commissioner of New York City. The popular show follows Reagan and his family. His son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective on the force, while his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is the Assistant District Attorney in New York County.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What is Bishop Actor Emily Wickersham’s Net Worth?

How much did Emily Wickersham make before her NCIS exit?. Following Emily Wickersham’s somewhat shocking exit from the franchise after eight years, how much money did she make during her time on the show? Wickersham replaced Cote De Pablo’s character of Ziva David after her departure. Emily Wickersham became a series regular after three episodes, portraying Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Emily Wickersham Reveals Look at New Tattoo Days After Exiting Series

After playing her character Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on “NCIS” since 2013, Emily Wickersham is departing the popular crime series. Just a few days after announcing that she’s leaving, Wickersham showed off some new ink on her Instagram account. The actress posted a photo of a small, thin-line, delicate tattoo of a lightning bolt that’s on the side of her foot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Emily Wickersham Drops Moody New Pic: ‘You Have Me All the Time’

Rest assured all of you loyal NCIS fans, Emily Wickersham will still be a part of our lives. Even if she is leaving the popular crime show. It has been nearly two weeks since we learned that Wickersham is hanging up her NCIS duds. Her character, NSA Analyst Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop, was sent on a secret mission during the season 18 finale episode. Afterward, Wickersham all but confirmed fans’ worst nightmare in an Instagram post.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Shows Where You’ve Seen the ‘Eddie Janko’ Actress

Where else have you seen our beloved Eddie Janko character besides rocking a police uniform on the hit series “Blue Bloods?”. Edit “Eddie” Janko may be a bad*ss New York police officer on Blue Bloods, but the 39-year-old actress is actually from sunny California. Played by Vanessa Ray, she actually is similar to her Blue Bloods character when it comes to one aspect.