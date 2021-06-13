Family of crash victims healing at hospital; fundraisers set up to help with medical expenses
TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a family currently healing together at Traverse City’s hospital after a life-changing traffic crash threw them all into chaos. A Grawn man and his three children were traveling back to Grand Traverse County from downstate on June 4 when their SUV was involved in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an accused drunken driver. The laundry list of injuries collectively suffered by the family is staggering, and at least two fundraisers have launched online to help offset expected medical bills.www.record-eagle.com