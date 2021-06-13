Ranger’s investigation reveals details about police shooting of Killeen man having mental health episode
Many items were strewn across the snow-covered front yard of an unarmed Killeen man after he was Tased and then fatally shot by a police officer who had responded to a psychiatric call at the home in January. These artifacts — the man’s black-rimmed glasses and flip-flops, the officer’s Taser and prongs and three silver 9 mm casings — became part of the Texas Ranger’s evidence log, along with the officer’s duty weapon, a Sig Sauer handgun.kdhnews.com