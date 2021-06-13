Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Ranger’s investigation reveals details about police shooting of Killeen man having mental health episode

By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula Herald correspondent
Killeen Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany items were strewn across the snow-covered front yard of an unarmed Killeen man after he was Tased and then fatally shot by a police officer who had responded to a psychiatric call at the home in January. These artifacts — the man’s black-rimmed glasses and flip-flops, the officer’s Taser and prongs and three silver 9 mm casings — became part of the Texas Ranger’s evidence log, along with the officer’s duty weapon, a Sig Sauer handgun.

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Health
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Health
City
Ranger, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Rangers#Police#The Texas Ranger#Kpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.