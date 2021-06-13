Cancel
Rio Vista, CA

Graduation 2021: Rio Vista High School Top Students

By Susan Hiland
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Next year: Attend Cal Poly SLO to major in biomedical engineering. Career goal: To have a job that contributes to advancing technology in the medical field. Highlights: Receiving valedictorian. From the beginning of our freshman year, our class has been extremely competitive. We all had to work hard for our grades, and when my name was announced I felt like all of my hard work was worth it. Even though it has not happened yet, another highlight will have to be seeing the students’ reactions to this year’s yearbook. Being editor-in-chief during a pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges I have faced so far. With no school events, we had to change a lot of stuff we usually do, and I can’t wait to see how everyone reacts. Scholarships, awards: Cal Poly’s Scholars Award and C&D Chrones Scholarship, Soroptimist Senior of the Month, Highest Honors, Top 10 Senior and valedictorian. In 10 years: I want to work in research.

