Sunday Reads: Our Most Notable Stories This Week

Delta announced to employees that they will turn a profit in the second half of 2021, and will be hiring over 1,000 pilots by next summer!. The information comes from a memo that the airline sent to its employees on Monday (Yesterday). John Laughter, Delta’s Executive Vice President of Operations wrote to outline the airline’s recovery planning. Among other items, he writes that Delta expects to turn a profit already this June, and continue plans to hire pilots. The airline will also expand partnerships with pilot schools and recruiting from regional and cargo airline partners.