Sunday Reads: Our Most Notable Stories This Week
Welcome back to Simple Flying’s weekly ‘Sunday Reads’ newsletter! Let’s take a look at what some of our most notable stories have been over the past seven days. Having spent time in recent weeks looking at Mark Cuban’s and Bill Gates’s private jets, this time around we turned our attention to Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. The oligarch philanthropist has a private 767 known as ‘The Bandit,’ fitted with features like a gold-gilded banquet hall and an anti-ballistic system.simpleflying.com