Sunday Reads: Our Most Notable Stories This Week

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 9 days ago

Welcome back to Simple Flying's weekly 'Sunday Reads' newsletter! Let's take a look at what some of our most notable stories have been over the past seven days. Having spent time in recent weeks looking at Mark Cuban's and Bill Gates's private jets, this time around we turned our attention to Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. The oligarch philanthropist has a private 767 known as 'The Bandit,' fitted with features like a gold-gilded banquet hall and an anti-ballistic system.

simpleflying.com
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Story Of TWA’s Boeing 747SPs

Trans World Airlines, known in short as TWA, had a rich history that lasted for more than seven decades. Between 1930 and 2001, the carrier operated a wide variety of aircraft from several different manufacturers. Boeing was one of the most common of these, and TWA flew multiple different variants of its iconic 747 family. Among these were three examples of the short-fuselage 747SP. Let’s take a look at the story of these aircraft.
MarketsShareCast

THE MOST READ

Investors' focus on Wednesday will shift to Asia Pacific, where China's National Bureau of Statistics will publish the first of the week's two main data releases, a reading on consumer prices for May. London close: Stocks mixed with investors on edge over lockdown easing. London stocks closed in a mixed...
San Francisco, CAroutesonline.com

IAG carrier Vueling releases interline technology for passengers

Spain’s Vueling, a subsidiary of International Airlines Group (IAG), has unveiled technology that allows passengers to book itineraries to a wide range of destinations via an interline platform branded Vueling Global. Technology provider Dohop partnered with Veuling to provide the service. “Vueling Global is available to customers booking flights from...
Travelwsgw.com

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights as travel surges

In another blow for pandemic weary Americans eager to travel again, the country’s largest carrier, American Airlines, canceled hundreds of flights over Father’s Day weekend. Passengers sounded off on social media in response after pilot shortages, staff sickness and maintenance issues disrupted travel. One father, Ken Novak, said he has...
Technologyaviationbusinessnews.com

IFE update: Panasonic, Qatar, Inflight Dublin and Delta

Contributing editor Colette Doyle hears from Panasonic’s VP of digital solutions on how the company is transforming the on-board entertainment experience. Elsewhere, Inflight Dublin shows that it has game; Qatar Airways takes touchless tech to the next level; and Delta brings a fresh new approach for spring. This piece first...
Industrymentourpilot.com

Delta Air Lines – Turns Profit And Hiring 1,000 Pilots!

Delta announced to employees that they will turn a profit in the second half of 2021, and will be hiring over 1,000 pilots by next summer!. The information comes from a memo that the airline sent to its employees on Monday (Yesterday). John Laughter, Delta’s Executive Vice President of Operations wrote to outline the airline’s recovery planning. Among other items, he writes that Delta expects to turn a profit already this June, and continue plans to hire pilots. The airline will also expand partnerships with pilot schools and recruiting from regional and cargo airline partners.
Fort Worth, TXmyfoxzone.com

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights this weekend amid weather, labor shortages, increase in customer demand

FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 9:54 p.m. with quotes from passengers. Hundreds of American Airlines flights have been canceled this weekend and Monday. Citing unprecedented weather, labor shortages, changes in crew member schedules and a rapid increase in customer demand, American Airlines said in a statement Sunday that it "adjusted a fraction of its scheduled flying through mid-July."
Celebritiesarabianaerospace.aero

Etihad Airways hosts pop stars Now United

Etihad Airways has hosted global pop stars Now United at the airline’s state-of-the-art aviation training facility based in Abu Dhabi. Eight of the Now United superstars were spotted enjoying a flying lesson at Etihad Aviation Training’s flight simulators. They also tried the cabin crew training exercises, including the Boeing 787 door trainer, and took part in a mock-evacuation by sliding down the emergency slides.
Aerospace & Defenseboardingarea.com

British Airways to offer up to 50% bonus on Avios purchases

Come one, come all to the great Avios sale! British Airways after putting Avios points on sale – with some new twists…. British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. As part of the promotion, British Airways are offering up to 50% bonuses on purchases of Avios....
Aerospace & Defensetravelmole.com

Loganair inks Teesside Airport codeshare agreement with BA

Regional carrier Loganair has announced a new partnership with British Airways, to maximise connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Teesside Airport. A new codeshare agreement makes travel to various destinations faster and more efficient for the airlines' respective customers. Customers are able to connect onto British Airways routes on...
TravelWallpaper*

Journey in style with Orient Express travel objects

Orient Express has collaborated with 18 houses and designers on its first collection of opulent travel objects. With its first journey from Paris to Constantinople (now Istanbul) in 1883, the Orient Express redefined what it meant to travel comfortably. The velvet and crystal-filled cars of the passenger train transformed long-distance travel into a luxurious experience that was immortalised in Agatha Christie’s novel of glamour and intrigue, Murder on the Orient Express.
MLBworldtruthvideos.org

DID 4 BRITISH AIRWAYS PILOTS DIE OF "VACCINE" THIS WEEK ?

Selling Vaccines as well known killers, is another "scapegoat" for the great replacement of Whites. If you are intelligent enough not to inject chemical poisons, you will be replaced with Third World Genetics within the Cainoid (Jew) Enterprises System over the next three (3) years. Vatican (Jesuits), FBI, CIA, KGB,...
Travelbbcgossip.com

Holidays UK: Travel industry will launch huge protest on Wednesday

Protesters from the travel industry will descend on Parliament this week in a mass demonstration to highlight the ‘desperate’ situation as borders remain closed. On Wednesday, 800 staff from businesses including easyJet, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and the holiday giant TUI will march on College Green in Westminster aiming to force Boris Johnson to extend the green list and save the summer.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationrepublic.com

What to do when you miss your British Airways Flight

If you miss your allocated flight time, the following options are available:. Visit our ticket office to secure an alternative flight time (£10 rebooking fee applies). Notify us and be put on a waiting list for the next available flight. There may be a significant wait and we cannot guarantee entry.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Plans for a new Pacific airline abandoned

Plans for a new airline to serve the Pacific Islands were scrapped by New Zealand businessman Mike Pero. The plan was announced in December last year, but was put on hold in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Progress continued when the Cook Islands travel bubble was announced in May...