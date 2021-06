No Bake Kool Aid Pie made with only 4 ingredients and can be made in any flavor you want! Refreshing no bake dessert recipe that is sweet and delicious and so easy to make!. This Kool Aid Pie recipe is made with a graham cracker crust and a filling made with sweetened condensed milk, Cool Whip and Kool-Aid. That’s it! The pie can be mixed together in just a few minutes and then chilled in the refrigerator or freezer for a few hours before it is ready to eat. You can use any flavor of Kool-Aid you’d like – we love strawberry, but use grape, watermelon, lemon, blue raspberry…the possibilities are endless!