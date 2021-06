Oregon football is facing a huge week of recruiting which is being kicked off by the official visit of five-star 2021 defensive end JT Tuimoloau. The five-star got to Eugene on Sunday and will be in town a few days before finishing off his schedule of visits to Alabama before making a final decision. It’s rare for a prospect to still be uncommitted just months before his freshman season is set to begin, but Tuimoloau is the best recruit in the class and wanted to make sure he was making the correct decision.