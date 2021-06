When Wales were touring around France in 2016 to the relentless sound of Don’t Take Me Home echoing in their ears, it felt like they were on a once in a lifetime journey. The Welsh had only previously qualified for the knockout phase of a major international tournament in 1958 and, while any team with a prime Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey certainly ought to have had plenty left, it was still hard to imagine history repeating itself.