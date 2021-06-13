How Organizational Behavior Science Can Help Startups Manage New Norm

The venerable writer Virginia Woolf wrote in her extended essay A Room Of One’s Own that “There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” Perhaps these words were echoing in the mind of Regina “Gina” Kline when she set out to launch Smart Job LLC. As a former Civil Rights attorney Gina served as Senior Counsel in the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the United States Department of Justice (DOJ)she had provided legal and policy counsel regarding efforts to implement the Americans with Disabilities Act and Olmstead v. L.C.’s mandate for community integration in areas ranging from employment to education and health care. It was during this time that she recognized having a sense of equity and fairness for persons with disabilities was not strictly the domain of government policy and the law, but rather saw the idea of work as the conduit towards a greater sense of freedom by closing the disability wealth gap through a more robust capital investment that could redefine the labor force and create a more inclusive global economy for all.