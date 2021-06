ORLANDO, Fla. - This massive cloud of dust is currently moving across the Atlantic and will arrive in Florida on Wednesday. Forecasters say it will be sticking around through at least Saturday of next week – which could be bad news for those with allergies and if you’re suffering from COVID-19. Last year when the dust cloud loomed over parts of the United States, Richard Broyles with Baptist Health System, said the dust could cause respiratory problems that mimic COVID-19 symptoms.