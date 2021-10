Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they'll be wary facing Champions League opponents Club Brugge. City are in Belgium for tomorrow's clash. Guardiola said, "What we have seen is physicality and they know what they have to do. They have a lot of quality up front. We go there, we have four games left and 12 points to fight for to qualify for the last 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO