Israel Adesanya took a hilarious approach to breaking down the UFC Vegas 41 main event between his two most recent title challengers. Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will compete in the middleweight headliner of this Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, and since he recently defeated both men, he felt like he was in the best position to give his thoughts on the matchup — although he took his opportunity to take as many shots as he could throughout the 11-minute video, including both fighters having issues with USADA in the past.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO