Most of us have learned or been socialized to compartmentalize ourselves—especially when it comes to work. However, my experience has been that bringing your whole self to work unleashes a tremendous amount of energy and focus, enabling powerful connections and extraordinary outcomes. So why don’t we do it? There are a lot of reasons—all of which I experienced firsthand. The ability to bring your full self to work—and to life—is the result of a personal journey that often takes the metaphorical coal of life and turns it into gold. I share my journey as an invitation for you to embark on yours. It is not easy. There are challenges and often feelings of discomfort, but I believe it’s worth it. In work, family, or friendships, bringing your whole self is the only way to unlock your true potential.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO