Arsenal prepare for the first of back-to-back weeknight home games with a relatively clean bill of health, although Granit Xhaka will be missed until after Christmas. The return of Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace manager adds an extra frisson to the occasion; Palace have been awkward, niggly opponents at the Emirates in recent years but may be keener to go toe-to-toe with the hosts under their new regime. Should Arsenal see them off, it would be a fourth win in five games and further evidence that Mikel Arteta’s reign is finally gaining momentum. Nick Ames.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO