Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/13

By Nathan Laird
regionsports.com
 9 days ago

1905 – New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson throws a no-hitter against the Cubs. 1935 – James J. Braddock beats Max Baer in 15 rounds for the heavyweight title. This fight is portrayed in the movie “Cinderella Man”. 1937 – Joe DiMaggio hits three consecutive home runs against the St....

www.regionsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Ryne Sandberg
Person
Christy Mathewson
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Matt Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#New York Giants#Cubs#The St Louis Browns#American League#The Chicago Bulls#Nba#The Utah Jazz#The Detroit Red Wings#San Francisco Giants#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Kings#Rangers#The Golden State Warriors#Cavs#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILwmay.com

What To Watch In Sports This Weekend 6-12-6-13

One of the best if not the best rivalry in sports is going on this weekend in Chicago as the Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. With Illinois now in Phase 5 reopening the stands at Wrigley will be at full capacity for the first time in a long time. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:15p CT and then on Sunday the two teams will battle at 6:08p CT.
MLBDodger Insider

Kyle Schwarber named National League Player of the Week

Following a week in which he led the National League with six home runs and tied for the lead with 11 RBI, Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was named National League Player of the Week on Monday. Major League Baseball made the announcement on MLB Network. Schwarber tied a...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/20/21

With another full slate of games across the MLB on Sunday there are plenty of places for you to make money with parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make you money. Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies over 12 runs -110 / Minnesota Twins -120 / Cleveland...
Baseballsemoball.com

This Date in Baseball

1925 -- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 24-6 with Kiki Cuyler and Pie Traynor each hitting a grand slam and Max Carey getting two hits in the first and eighth innings. 1930 -- Lou Gehrig hit three home runs to lead the New York Yankees to a...
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox will be first team to see MLB's No. 1 prospect

As if this week's series between the Boston Red Sox and Rays needed any more juice, Tampa Bay is adding the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball to the mix. The Rays revealed Sunday they're calling up shortstop Wander Franco, who is set to make his MLB debut Tuesday against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field.
MLBarcamax.com

Paul Sullivan: Inclusion of Negro Leagues stats adds to the fun of debating the all-time greats. 'It's definitely dope,' Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says.

If you’ve spent any time perusing statistics on baseball-reference.com, you know how easy it is fall down a rabbit hole and end up someplace you never expected. The recent inclusion of Negro League statistics to the popular website found me marveling at Satchel Paige’s league-leading 0.72 ERA in 14 starts for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1944, which led me to Jacob deGrom’s amazing 0.54 ERA in his first 11 starts this season for the New York Mets.
MLBsportsmedia101.com

6/21/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The schedule has gotten taxing for the New York Mets (36-29), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 33 games in 31 days as they begin to make up some of the many games that have been postponed off of their schedule. The Mets are fresh off a series loss against the Washington Nationals and have another doubleheader on tap for today as they begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves (33-36). First pitch for Game 1 of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Citi Field while the nightcap won’t start any earlier than 8:10 p.m.
MLBbettingpros.com

Top 3 MLB Betting Picks for Monday, June 21st (2021)

We start a new week with just eight games on the Major League Baseball betting slate, but the action should entice bettors. Arguably this season’s greatest rivalry begins again for a three-game series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres clash after sweeping inferior opponents. And in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves will have a sense of urgency when facing the first-place New York Mets, who start their series with a doubleheader.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (June 21)

A lot has happened and will be happening in Major League Baseball as of late. The MLB is now implementing ten-game suspensions for players caught using foreign substances. Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered a partially torn UCL after attempting to stop using substance. The Rays are promoting No. 1 prospect...
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 20

Quite the offensive performance yesterday from the Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle as the two combined to hit five home runs on the day. For Mullins, this was his second straight two home run effort as he launched two bombs the day before. On the season he now has 13 home runs to go along with 12 stolen bases and a .323 batting average. He has a been a star fantasy play this season that went undrafted in nearly every league format. For Mountcastle, he entered the season with a lot of hype but got off to a slow start. That slow start is quickly coming to an end as he is now hitting .383 during the month of June with seven home runs following his three home run performance. On the season his average is up to .266 to go along with his 12 home runs and an OPS of .769. Hopefully you didn’t give up too early on the youngster.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Cole focus, Hendricks streak

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, was set to make his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Franco hit .315 with seven homers...
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Monday, June 21

Monday, June 21, has all eyes on baseball with the NBA playoffs getting a load management day and returning on Tuesday. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for...
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 6/22/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox barely avoided playing MLB’s top prospect

It is a special day for fans of Major League Baseball. Even when it doesn’t involve the Chicago White Sox, it is fun when the game’s number one prospect makes his Major League debut. That is going to be the reality tonight for Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays as he makes his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. It is going to be very fun to see how he plays in his first career game.