Chelsea striker Werner: Humility Kante's great strength

Chelsea’s joy at an exhilarating performance to dispatch Malmo 4-0 was quickly washed away by concern at the losses to injury of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.On a damp night at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to amend assumptions that his side are more efficient than breathtaking with Liverpool and Manchester City grabbing the headlines despite the Blues sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.While the German’s ideas remain a work in progress in the final third, he can rely on one of his cornerstones for inspiration. Mason Mount, returning to the starting line-up after...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO