We asked Chronicle readers what life should look like after California's June 15 reopening. Here's what they said

After more than a year of severe COVID restrictions, California is reopening on June 15. Like all of you, members of The Chronicle’s Opinion section have been anticipating this moment with both excitement and unease. A year of death and sequestration has left us simultaneously afraid for our lives and starved for human connection. And so for the past two months we’ve asked readers to share with us your thoughts on the “new normal” of what life should be like after the COVID threat diminishes.