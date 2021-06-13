Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

1 injured, 3 cars shot near Argyle Forest neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw0JU_0aSuGVOc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An early morning shooting at the Chimney Lakes Community Pool area left one person injured and damaged three cars.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired at the Chimney Lakes Pool area at 1:35 a.m. Police received phone calls of a large party gathering in the area prior.

At 2 a.m. a person checked into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He stated that he had been shot in the same area.

LOCAL STORY: Man found in road with gunshot wound on Jacksonville’s Eastside

Police also discovered three vehicles had been shot.

Anyone with any information on this incident can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
43K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
Argyle, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Argyle Forest#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Oklahoma woman dies in apparent pit bull attack, deputies say

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is dead after she was apparently attacked by pit bulls while house-sitting, authorities said. According to the Pawhuska Journal-Capital, the incident occurred Saturday at a home near Skiatook. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home for a welfare check and arrived to find Rebecca McCurdy, 28, dead in the garage, the newspaper reported.