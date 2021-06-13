1 injured, 3 cars shot near Argyle Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An early morning shooting at the Chimney Lakes Community Pool area left one person injured and damaged three cars.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired at the Chimney Lakes Pool area at 1:35 a.m. Police received phone calls of a large party gathering in the area prior.

At 2 a.m. a person checked into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He stated that he had been shot in the same area.

Police also discovered three vehicles had been shot.

Anyone with any information on this incident can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

