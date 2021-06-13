Rafael Casal: The Oakland-Set 'Blindspotting' Tv Show Is For The Whole Bay

2018 was a great year to see Oakland in movies. There was "Black Panther," with Oakland as part of the origin story of Erik Killmonger; there was "Sorry to Bother You," where Oakland was reimagined as a setting for science-fiction and magical realism. Then there was "Blindspotting", a decade-long labor of love written by and starring Bay Area natives (oh, and "Hamilton" Tony winner) Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, which gave audiences a small peek into the lives of Oakland natives coping with the impacts of gentrification, micro- and macro-aggressions, corrupt policing and crappy vegan food.