Most valuable agricultural products from every state

Many Americans are likely familiar with the U.S. Census of Population and Housing , the national count that helps update legislative districts and designate federal funding. But there are other censuses equally as important.

The U.S. government also creates a census of agricultural commodities produced in all 50 states. Since soybeans and cattle cannot fill out forms, the survey is filled out by farmers and ranchers producing any crop or livestock expected to earn at least $1,000 annually. This agriculture census provides a glimpse at the total value of agricultural products sold (the sum of all agricultural commodities sold), top agricultural commodities sold (total amount sold of crops, aquaculture, and animals grouped by type), and the most valuable crops produced (the total amount of each crop produced, not necessarily sold).

Stacker presents this list of states in alphabetical order, with each entry’s national ranking. We used data from the 2017 state agricultural overview reports , commodity values from 2012, and crop values from survey data updated as of Jan. 3, 2019. See how your state ranks as an agricultural powerhouse, and which products are providing the biggest boost to your local economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6VkG_0aSuG30l00
bobbycrim // Pixabay

Alabama

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.6 billion (#25 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($3.6 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($435.5 million), cattle and calves ($429.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($265.9 million), hay and haylage ($208.6 million), corn ($157.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gg9oL_0aSuG30l00
L T Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

Alaska

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $58.9 million (#50 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: aquaculture ($29.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($13.0 million), cattle and calves ($1.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($9.0 million), potatoes ($2.7 million), barley ($1.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMevS_0aSuG30l00
Jeff Vanuga // Wikimedia Commons

Arizona

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.7 billion (#32 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($764.1 million), milk from cows ($763.0 million), cattle and calves ($700.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: lettuce ($566.8 million), hay and haylage ($423.2 million), spinach ($119.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MEs0_0aSuG30l00
Andy Pernick // Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.8 billion (#14 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($4.2 billion), poultry and eggs ($4.0 billion), cattle and calves ($766.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($1.7 billion), rice ($950.4 million), corn ($381.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJN1X_0aSuG30l00
Pacific Southwest Region USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

California

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $42.6 billion (#1 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($17.6 billion), milk from cows ($6.9 billion), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($6.3 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: grapes ($5.8 billion), almonds ($5.6 billion), strawberries ($3.1 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPqUL_0aSuG30l00
Gary Krame // Wikimedia Commons

Colorado

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.8 billion (#20 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($4.3 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.5 billion), milk from cows ($559.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($701.1 million), corn ($622.8 million), wheat ($328.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jz4Hi_0aSuG30l00
Scott Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $550.6 million (#46 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($252.9 million), milk from cows ($69.8 million), poultry and eggs ($48.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: apples ($19.9 million), hay ($15.7 million), maple syrup ($1.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xv8v_0aSuG30l00
Michele Dorsey Walfred // Flickr

Delaware

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.3 billion (#39 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($811.3 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($345.3 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($61.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($127.7 million), soybeans ($74.1 million), wheat ($22.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqTuc_0aSuG30l00
Scott Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

Florida

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.7 billion (#21 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($1.8 billion), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($1.7 billion), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($1.3 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: oranges ($1.0 billion), strawberries ($336.9 million), tomatoes ($262.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzVUA_0aSuG30l00
paulbr75 // Pixabay

Georgia

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.3 billion (#15 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($4.8 billion), cotton and cottonseed ($1.0 billion), other crops and hay ($1.0 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($794.9 million), peanuts ($780.5 million), pecans ($256.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVcoW_0aSuG30l00
Lukas // Wikimedia Commons

Hawaii

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $661.3 million (#45 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($152.9 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($151.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($79.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: macadamias ($53.9 million), coffee ($43.8 million), papayas ($9.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ndojz_0aSuG30l00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

Idaho

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.8 billion (#19 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.3 billion), cattle and calves ($1.8 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: potatoes ($975.0 million), hay and haylage ($787.7 million), wheat ($415.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfXes_0aSuG30l00
Illinois Farm Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

Illinois

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $17.2 billion (#7 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($13.6 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.5 billion), cattle and calves ($984.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($7.4 billion), soybeans ($5.9 billion), hay and haylage ($219.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP1PB_0aSuG30l00
USDA // Flickr

Indiana

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.2 billion (#10 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($7.2 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.3 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.2 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($3.2 billion), soybeans ($3.1 billion), hay and haylage ($259.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZUCY_0aSuG30l00
Pixabay

Iowa

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $30.8 billion (#2 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($17.1 billion), hogs and pigs ($6.8 billion), cattle and calves ($4.5 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($8.5 billion), soybeans ($5.2 billion), hay and haylage ($393.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh9Ot_0aSuG30l00
Jeff Vanuga // Wikimedia Commons

Kansas

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $18.5 billion (#6 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($10.2 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($6.5 billion), hogs and pigs ($697.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($2.2 billion), soybeans ($1.7 billion), wheat ($1.3 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8TYE_0aSuG30l00
Rwmcfa1 // Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.1 billion (#27 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.7 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.1 billion), cattle and calves ($1.0 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($992.2 million), corn ($770.9 million), hay ($615.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyKxT_0aSuG30l00
faungg's photos // Flickr

Louisiana

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.8 billion (#30 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion), other crops and hay ($635.3 million), poultry and eggs ($574.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($654.8 million), corn ($333.6 million), rice ($312.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhQsH_0aSuG30l00
Paul VanDerWerf // Flickr

Maine

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $763.1 million (#44 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($207.3 million), milk from cows ($126.6 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($114.7 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: potatoes ($155.0 million), hay ($38.5 million), maple syrup ($23.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Duzt7_0aSuG30l00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

Maryland

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $2.3 billion (#36 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($923.0 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($716.3 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($204.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($281.7 million), soybeans ($232.3 million), hay ($78.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpJRF_0aSuG30l00
John Alzapiedi // Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $492.2 million (#47 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($144.2 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($125.6 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($81.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: cranberries ($59.7 million), hay and haylage ($24.4 million), apples ($14.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOsTt_0aSuG30l00
Lynn Betts //Wikimedia Commons

Michigan

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $8.7 billion (#18 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.6 billion), milk from cows ($1.5 billion), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($727.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($1.0 billion), soybeans ($897.2 million), hay and haylage ($441.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESqme_0aSuG30l00
Flip Schulke // Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $21.3 billion (#5 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($12.3 billion), hogs and pigs ($2.8 billion), milk from cows ($1.6 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($4.5 billion), soybeans ($3.5 billion), hay and  haylage ($444.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzWLm_0aSuG30l00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Mississippi

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $6.4 billion (#24 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($2.7 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($2.3 billion), cotton and cottonseed ($367.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($1.1 billion), cotton ($465.0 million), corn ($344.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1DoK_0aSuG30l00
Sarah Minor // Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.2 billion (#16 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.9 billion), cattle and calves ($2.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.7 billion), corn ($1.8 billion), hay and haylage ($577.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi5HQ_0aSuG30l00
Mark Holloway // Flickr

Montana

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $4.2 billion (#29 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion), cattle and calves ($1.8 billion), other crops and hay ($403.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($686.9 million), wheat ($674.2 million), barley ($125.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QU85w_0aSuG30l00
Richard Hurd // Flickr

Nebraska

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $23.1 billion (#4 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($10.7 billion), cattle and calves ($10.1 billion), hogs and pigs ($1.1 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($5.6 billion), soybeans ($3.0 billion), hay and haylage ($531.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlcrK_0aSuG30l00
Kimberly Reinhart // Flickr

Nevada

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $764.1 million (#43 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: other crops and hay ($280.6 million), cattle and calves ($241.6 million), milk from cows ($125.6 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($195.4 million), wheat ($4.9 million), corn (n/a)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYSuS_0aSuG30l00
MarkBuckawicki // Flickr

New Hampshire

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $190.9 million (#48 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($54.8 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($49.9 million), poultry and eggs ($13.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($9.5 million), maple syrup ($6.7 million), corn (n/a)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Nkhl_0aSuG30l00
istolethetv // Flickr

New Jersey

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.0 billion (#40 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($405.2 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($191.7 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($145.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: blueberries ($83.8 million), peaches ($44.0 million), corn ($43.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4c3n_0aSuG30l00
Gary Kramer // Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $2.6 billion (#35 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($1.3 billion), cattle and calves ($630.8 million), other crops and hay ($206.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: pecans ($220.8 million), hay and haylage ($200.2 million), peppers ($44.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUTE4_0aSuG30l00
David Berkowitz // Wikimedia

New York

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $5.4 billion (#26 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($855.9 million), cattle and calves ($449.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($919.3 million), apples ($343.1 million), corn ($300.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GT4f_0aSuG30l00
G123E123E123K123 // Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $12.6 billion (#8 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($4.8 billion), hogs and pigs ($2.9 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.8 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: tobacco ($723.6 million), soybeans ($638.8 million), corn ($501.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQESV_0aSuG30l00
Sam DeLong // Flickr

North Dakota

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.0 billion (#11 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($8.8 billion), cattle and calves ($1.1 billion), other crops and hay ($592.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.1 billion), wheat ($1.4 billion), corn ($1.3 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHXdE_0aSuG30l00
Mark Spearman // Flickr

Ohio

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $10.1 billion (#13 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($5.8 billion), poultry and eggs ($946.6 million), milk from cows ($938.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($2.4 billion), corn ($2.0 billion), hay and haylage ($421.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTNDs_0aSuG30l00
ulleo // Pixabay

Oklahoma

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.1 billion (#23 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($3.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.3 billion), poultry and eggs ($961.3 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($498.4 million), wheat ($379.6 million), cotton ($362.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRlaA_0aSuG30l00
Pixabay

Oregon

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $4.9 billion (#28 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($894.5 million), other crops and hay ($803.7 million), nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($756.5 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($585.2 million), wheat ($238.7 million), pears ($176.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w86cx_0aSuG30l00
Bob Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $7.4 billion (#22 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($2.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($1.4 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.2 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($899.4 million), corn ($562.9 million), soybeans ($259.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJXPO_0aSuG30l00
Msphotos // Pixabay

Rhode Island

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $59.7 million (#49 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod ($32.8 million), vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes ($9.3 million), fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($4.1 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($1.8 million), corn (n/a)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQztJ_0aSuG30l00
Barbar // Wikimedia Commons

South Carolina

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.0 billion (#34 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($1.5 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($499.6 million), cotton and cottonseed ($213.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($187.9 million), cotton ($151.2 million), soybeans ($137.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYmgE_0aSuG30l00
USDA NRCS South Dakota // Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $10.2 billion (#12 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($5.8 billion), cattle and calves ($3.0 billion), hogs and pigs ($446.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($2.2 billion), soybeans ($2.1 billion), hay and haylage ($503.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRUhl_0aSuG30l00
Brian Stansberry

Tennessee

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.6 billion (#33 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.3 billion), cattle and calves ($735.5 million), poultry and eggs ($552.0 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: soybeans ($805.1 million), hay ($457.6 million), corn ($431.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OglXp_0aSuG30l00
kevinflynn // Pixabay

Texas

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $25.4 billion (#3 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($13.0 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.0 billion), poultry and eggs ($2.6 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: cotton ($3.0 billion), hay and haylage ($1.2 billion), corn ($1.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpX3m_0aSuG30l00
Barbara Whitney // Wikimedia Commons

Utah

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.8 billion (#37 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($364.2 million), milk from cows ($326.4 million), other crops and hay ($297.2 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($332.3 million), wheat ($29.0 million), corn ($12.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174Qqe_0aSuG30l00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

Vermont

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $776.1 million (#42 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($504.9 million), other crops and hay ($88.3 million), cattle and calves ($61.9 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($152.0 million), maple syrup ($53.5 million), apples ($18.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4qnW_0aSuG30l00
USDA // Flickr

Virginia

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $3.8 billion (#31 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($1.2 billion), cattle and calves ($708.0 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($633.7 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay and haylage ($347.0 million), soybeans ($241.4 million), corn ($180.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bdAf_0aSuG30l00
DJ Cane // Wikimedia Commons

Washington

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $9.1 billion (#17 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: fruit, tree nuts, and berries ($2.9 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($1.5 billion), milk from cows ($1.1 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: apples ($2.4 billion), potatoes ($686.6 million), wheat ($680.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1f3z_0aSuG30l00
MrsVal // Pixabay

West Virginia

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $806.8 million (#41 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: poultry and eggs ($401.4 million), cattle and calves ($217.4 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($37.4 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($122.2 million), corn ($19.1 million), apples ($18.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41w7v6_0aSuG30l00
Ron Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $11.7 billion (#9 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: milk from cows ($5.0 billion), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($3.4 billion), cattle and calves ($1.4 billion)
- Most valuable crops produced: corn ($1.7 billion), soybeans ($940.4 million), hay and haylage ($816.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8Hje_0aSuG30l00
tmastro // Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming

- Total value of agricultural products sold: $1.7 billion (#38 among all states)
- Top agricultural commodities sold: cattle and calves ($1.1 billion), other crops and hay ($257.6 million), grains, oilseeds, dry beans, and dry peas ($169.8 million)
- Most valuable crops produced: hay ($330.1 million), corn ($31.7 million), barley ($30.2 million)

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
