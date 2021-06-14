Cancel
Video Games

Battlefield 2042: How to watch first gameplay reveal

By Matthew Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

EA and DICE officially unveiled Battlefield 2042 (Battlefield 6) last week via a livestream on YouTube. The five-minute cinematic trailer gave fans their first look at the game which will be set in the near future - 2042 to be exact.

The game will be multiplayer only, with no traditional campaign so to speak. However, the game’s narrative is that the world is on the edge of all-out war as we fail to deal with a climate and humanitarian crisis. Food, energy and water shortages have led to the “greatest refugee crisis in human history”, following the failure of many of the world’s nations.

The first gameplay reveal for Battlefield 2042 will take place at 6PM BST (UK time) as part of the Xbox Games Showcase. You can follow the entire event on the stream below which is likely to also contain news from Bethesda studios, which Microsoft recently acquired.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22 this year on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Xbox One and PS4, although last-gen consoles will not support 128-player online.

