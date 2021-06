I’ve recently (and historically) referred to football as a game of tradition. Such is the case with football writing to a large extent. Welcome to this year’s edition of “Can Skare use data and behavioral science concepts to ‘predict’ NFL draft selections?” The idea is straightforward—even very, very wealthy people have limited amounts of time and therefore are not inclined to waste it. Charting the time used with various draft candidates might be useful to determine what a team is looking for. It’s been relatively successful each year, so let’s see if 2021’s data would have been useful. Here’s 2020’s for reference.