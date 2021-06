Anthony believes that the Sixers will tie the series with the Hawks tonight, but he has an incredibly nervous feeling about it that is leaving him petrified. In order to squash that feeling, the Sixers have to blow the Hawks out of the water. The one and only Jim Lynam joins the show to talk Sixers adjustments to fend off Trae Young and the Hawks in Game 2 tonight! Next, we have repentance, as one of callers has found the light, and has rejected the Devil, and removes the mark of the beast from the Sixers.